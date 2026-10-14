PEMRA bans live protest and gunfire coverage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
World
PEMRA has banned live TV broadcasts of protests, explosions, and gunfire, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where things are tense after the provincial government was suspended under emergency and Governor's Rule.
Now, news channels have to delay live footage and can only show what is officially verified by authorities.
Anyone breaking these rules could face legal trouble.
Police reportedly detain about 50 people
These new restrictions come as police have cracked down on protesters and around 50 people were reportedly detained.
Press-freedom advocates are worried this move will make it even harder to report what is really happening on the ground.
For people following the news, this means getting live updates has just gotten tougher.