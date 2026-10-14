Pensacola tree crushes Joey Williams's wife Jenn during Hurricane Isaias
World
During Hurricane Isaias in Pensacola, Joey Williams and his wife Jenn went outside to take pictures of the sky and the damage left in the neighborhood when a tree suddenly crashed through their house.
Jenn was fatally crushed when the tree fell through the roof.
Joey managed to crawl out from the wreckage and was able to squeeze out that evening.
"I was able to squeeze out. My wife didn't make it," he shared.
Neighbors rally around Williams family
After the tragedy, neighbors have rallied around Joey's family, helping clear debris and offering support as they cope with both loss and cleanup.
Jenn's stepson, Ian Williams, said "It's going to be a big process" and "Overcoming it in our minds and just cleaning everything up in the midst of what has happened."