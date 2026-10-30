Pentagon plans $1.1 trillion budget to refill weapons supplies
World
The Pentagon is preparing for a massive $1.1 trillion budget to refill its weapons supplies, as Iran war drains US weapons stockpiles.
The goal is to make sure the US military stays ready as global tensions rise, especially with Russia stepping up its warnings and military posture toward Europe.
Putin cautions NATO fight unwinnable
At a summit in Moscow on October 29, President Putin said Russia is prepared for possible conflict with Europe and cautioned that a direct fight with NATO would leave "no winners."