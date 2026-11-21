Pentagon tightens Canada military cooperation under Pete Hegseth, NORAD unchanged
The Pentagon just announced tighter rules for working with Canada on military projects.
The move, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is all about putting US defense priorities first, but Canada's NATO commitments and key partnerships like NORAD (which keeps North American airspace safe) aren't changing.
U.S.-Canada relations tense under President Trump
These new restrictions come as U.S.-Canada relations have gotten tense under President Trump: think talk of annexing Canada, trade tariffs, and debates over defense spending.
Still, officials say core defense collaborations will keep running smoothly, so the big-picture teamwork isn't going anywhere.