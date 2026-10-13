Person dies after Goliath incident at Six Flags Over Georgia
World
A sad day at Six Flags Over Georgia: one person died and several were hurt after an incident on the Goliath roller coaster, known for its huge drop and high speeds.
Witnesses say someone fell from the ride, leading to an investigation.
Six Flags pledges cooperation during probe
Authorities and Six Flags officials are looking into what went wrong. The park called the incident "deeply saddening" and promised to cooperate fully.
This isn't the first safety concern for Six Flags lately: just last month, another major ride in California was shut down after lawsuits over injuries and a previous death.
Safety at amusement parks is definitely under the spotlight right now.