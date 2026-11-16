Philip Davidson warns China could invade Taiwan by 2027
Former US Navy admiral Philip Davidson has repeated his warning that China might try to invade Taiwan by 2027, pointing to recent Chinese military drills as a sign of rising tensions and critical gaps in Taiwan's defense.
He first made this prediction in 2021, and says these new developments show the situation has changed considerably since then.
Davidson urges Washington expedite Taiwan sales
Davidson believes Taiwan still isn't fully ready to deter an attack, even though it's improved its defenses with things like drones and mines.
He flagged shortages of air defense missiles and delays in around $14 billion in committed military sales to Taiwan as big concerns.
He urged Washington to expedite the sales to Taiwan before it's too late.