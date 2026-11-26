Pilot warned about rough weather before Mississippi crash killed 6
A small plane crashed into the waters off Mississippi on November 24, 2026, after the pilot, Brent Stokes, was warned by air traffic control about rough weather.
Tragically, Stokes and five family members lost their lives while flying home to Florida from a fishing trip in Louisiana.
FAA data showed 10,000 fpm descent
The victims included Stokes, his teenage son Hunter, his sister Arlyn Knox, her husband Michael, and their two young sons.
The flight left New Orleans with no reported issues or distress call.
FAA data showed the plane dropped at a rapid rate (about 10,000 feet per minute) before crashing near Horn Island.
The Coast Guard launched a search right after.