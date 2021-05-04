Home / News / World News / PM Modi, Boris Johnson to boost trade during virtual summit
World

PM Modi, Boris Johnson to boost trade during virtual summit

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on May 04, 2021, 04:45 pm
PM Modi, Boris Johnson to boost trade during virtual summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson will hold a virtual summit today.

The two sides have announced £1 billion of private-sector investment and have committed to seek a free trade deal ahead of the virtual meet on Tuesday.

The British Prime Minister had earlier canceled his scheduled in-person visit to India due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Here's more.

In this article
Quote

'The PMs will agree a huge range of commitments'

"On Tuesday the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi to agree a huge range of commitments to deepen cooperation between the UK and India, including on fighting the coronavirus pandemic (sic)," the Downing Street said.

Details

£240 million to be invested by Serum Institute

The British government has approved £533 million of Indian investment into Britain, including £240 million by the vaccine giant Serum Institute of India, and £446 million of export deals for British businesses, according to a report by Reuters.

The Serum Institute investment is expected to create more than 6,500 jobs in Britain.

Both sides to also remove barriers in legal services

As part of the partnership, India and Britain will also commit to removing barriers in the Indian legal services sector that prevent UK lawyers from practicing international and foreign law in India, according to a statement by the UK Prime Minister's Office.

The measure could "significantly increase UK legal services exports and UK legal services imports from India."

Other details

India-UK annual trade currently worth £23 billion

The fresh trade deal between India and Britain is a part of London's efforts to strike new trade deals around the world after its exit from the European Union.

At present, annual trade between the two countries is reportedly worth around £23 billion.

More than 800 Indian companies currently have a presence in the UK.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting up after 27 years
Latest News
Here's how we designed and 3D printed free AirTag case
Science
Government should save lives, not build house for PM: Priyanka
Politics
YRF pledges to vaccinate 30,000 FWICE members, await government's permission
Entertainment
JEE Main May session postponed due to COVID-19: Education Minister
India
Zareen Khan-Anshuman Jha's LGBTQ+ drama to release on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Latest World News
Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting up after 27 years
World
Pfizer in talks with India for expedited approval for vaccine
World
Australians returning from India face five-year jail or hefty fine
World
'Shut down,' suggests Dr. Anthony Fauci on India's COVID-19 crisis
World
Biden restricts travel from India to the US
World
Trending Topics