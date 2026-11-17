PM Modi receives 'Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino' biography in Philippines
During his visit to the Philippines, Prime Minister Modi was gifted a biography about Ramon D Bagatsing, Manila's longest-serving mayor and the son of a Punjabi immigrant.
The book, Bombay: A True-Blue Filipino, was handed over by Bagatsing's son.
Modi highlighted how Bagatsing's story reflects the strong cultural ties between India and the Philippines.
Ramon D Bagatsing dubbed 'The Incorruptible'
Bagatsing grew up in tough conditions but worked his way up, taking odd jobs before joining the Manila Police in 1939, then serving bravely in World War II.
Later, he became Manila's mayor from 1971 to 1986 and earned a reputation as "The Incorruptible" for his honesty and anti-corruption stance.
His legacy continues to reflect the strong cultural ties between India and the Philippines today.