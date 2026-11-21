Police say 2 Delta residents killed in Surrey targeted attack
Gaganpreet Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, both of Indian origin and living in Delta, were shot outside a Walmart in Surrey, British Columbia, on November 15.
Police say this was a targeted attack tied to organized crime. Both died in hospital.
Investigators probe Gaganpreet Rehal's weapons offenses
Investigators are looking into Rehal's past weapons-related offenses, while Kaur had limited known contacts in Canada.
They're also checking if a nearby car fire is linked to the case.
IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong said, "This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon."