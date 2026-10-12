Polish police arrest man suspected of plotting against Tusk, Kosiniak-Kamysz
Polish police have arrested a man in his 60s, suspecting him of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
The suspect was tracked down in Lower Silesia after a thorough analysis of content posted online.
Tusk thanked law enforcement for acting quickly, posting his appreciation on X.
Growing threats against Polish public figures
This incident has put the spotlight on growing security worries in Poland. Officials say threats against public figures are increasing, and the State Protection Service alerted police following reports of a potential threat.
Members of the police, SOP, and Poland's internal security agency met on Sunday to discuss the case, inspecting nearly 64,000 institutions and 117 people detained to keep things safe.
For now, investigators are focusing on domestic groups rather than any foreign involvement.