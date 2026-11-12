Pope Leo draws 2 million at Lujan shrine in Argentina
Pope Leo wrapped up his visit to Argentina with a huge outdoor Mass near Buenos Aires, drawing 2 million people to the shrine of Our Lady of Lujan.
Pilgrims showed serious dedication: some walked up to 10km, braving road closures just to be there.
The atmosphere was electric, with flags waving and chants filling the air.
Pope Leo to meet Keiko Fujimori
Now, Pope Leo heads back to Peru, his home country and where he served as a missionary for about 20 years.
He'll meet President Keiko Fujimori during a tense political moment, continuing his push for social justice and unity across South America.