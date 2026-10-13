Pope Leo XIV checked into Gemelli for lung nodule surgery
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Pope Leo XIV has checked into Rome's Gemelli Hospital for surgery to remove a lung nodule.
Doctors will find out if it's benign or cancerous, and they might use robotic technology for a less-invasive procedure.
The early catch means his outlook is positive.
Pope Leo XIV cancels audiences temporarily
The pope will be in the hospital for about a week, so all of Leo's audiences are canceled through October 20.
He planned the timing carefully: this way, he can recover before his big South America trip in November.
He'll have to take it easy and avoid flying for three weeks after surgery to stay on track with travel plans.