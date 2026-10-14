Pope Leo XIV recovering in Rome after lung adenocarcinoma surgery
World
Pope Leo XIV is recovering in Rome after a smooth 90-minute surgery to remove part of his right lung, following a confirmed diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.
Doctors say the operation went well, and he will be staying at Gemelli Hospital for about a week as he gets back on his feet.
Pope Leo XIV public appearances paused
All public appearances are paused until October 20 while he rests up, and his big November trip to South America is now uncertain.
The church community is rooting for his quick recovery.
For context: lung adenocarcinoma, the type of cancer diagnosed, is the most common kind of non-small cell lung cancer.