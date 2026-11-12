Pope Leo XIV returns to Peru, concluding South American tour
Pope Leo XIV, who has roots in both the US and Peru, is back in Peru for a heartfelt visit, wrapping up his South American tour.
Known locally as Padre Robert from his more than two decades serving communities here, the Pope's return feels personal for many, as he calls Peru his second homeland.
Peru popemania, Pope to lead mass
Peru is buzzing with "popemania": think murals, T-shirts, and even a giant 46-foot statue in El Callao.
The Pope will lead Mass in Zana and speak in Lima.
Even though fewer people identify as Catholic these days, lots of Peruvians see him as a symbol of hope while the country faces political instability under President Keiko Fujimori.