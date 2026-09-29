Pope Leo XIV urges global AI risk talks, disputes Trump
Pope Leo XIV is urging the world to talk seriously about the risks of artificial intelligence.
After his recent trip to France, where he rejected the "fake news" label for some AI fears, he is making it clear that ignoring these concerns is not an option.
This puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has called AI worries a "hoax" and is more focused on keeping the US ahead of China in tech.
Pope's encyclical calls for AI cooperation
In his first encyclical, the pope calls for politicians, tech leaders, and social groups to work together on sensible AI rules.
Companies like Anthropic are also pushing for a slowdown in AI development so safety comes first.
The Vatican has been encouraging open discussions on this since May, and Pope Leo says we all share a responsibility to make sure AI helps, not harms humanity.