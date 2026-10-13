President Trump announces 4.8 million metric tons of Russian diesel

President Trump just announced a new diesel deal with Russia: 4.8 million metric tons headed to global markets.

But here's the catch: that's only enough to cover about 10 days of US demand, and experts point out the US actually exports more diesel than it imports.

The first shipment is 300,000 metric tons, about 2.24 million barrels total, which if spread out over an entire month would equal about 74,500 barrels per day, or about 2% of total US demand, so it's not exactly a huge boost.