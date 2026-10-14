President Trump announces Greenland resources push after defense pact
President Trump just announced a big push to explore oil, gas, and minerals in Greenland: he says experts think the island could be sitting on huge reserves.
This comes last month after the US Denmark, and Greenland signed a new agreement to boost military ties and build two more American bases there.
Trump calls Greenland US defense hub
Greenland's location is turning it into a strategic hotspot.
The new deal highlights its role in US defense: Trump said, "Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived."
Experts also think Greenland's untapped oil could be far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the world.
At the same time, the agreement promises to respect both Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders's right to self-determination.