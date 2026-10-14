President Trump announces Greenland resources push after defense pact

Greenland's location is turning it into a strategic hotspot.

The new deal highlights its role in US defense: Trump said, "Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived."

Experts also think Greenland's untapped oil could be far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the world.

At the same time, the agreement promises to respect both Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders's right to self-determination.