President Trump denies US stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine
World
US President Donald Trump has pushed back against rumors that the US stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.
"We are helping them, and we are sharing Intel," he said before heading to Alaska for a campaign event.
Trump says both sides want peace
Trump also pointed out that the US is working with them and with Russia on getting the war to end.
He mentioned both sides want peace but haven't figured out how to get there yet.
He denied reports that the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine and highlighted ongoing efforts to help Ukraine and work toward ending the conflict.