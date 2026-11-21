President Trump proposes 20-year Iran nuclear deal, references regime change
In a Fox News interview, President Trump suggested a 20-year agreement with Iran to keep nuclear weapons off the table.
He described Iran's current leaders as "These people are probably more reasonable, but they are very, very difficult," and brought up the idea of regime change, saying the US has helped remove Iranian leaders before and is still aiming for "ultimate regime change."
Trump mentions FBI hack, credit-card rates
Switching gears to US issues, Trump touched on the recent FBI database hack.
He also mentioned working with the new Democratic Congress on credit card interest rates, hinting at bipartisan cooperation ahead.