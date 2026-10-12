President Trump push leads tech leaders to adopt 'super intelligence'
World
Big names in tech are now calling artificial intelligence "super intelligence," following a push from President Trump and a new White House policy.
Elon Musk has promised to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, and Salesforce's Marc Benioff announced that Salesforce would rename AIForce to SIForce.
Some tech leaders are adopting "super intelligence."
NVIDIA pledges $1B, Silicon Valley aligns
NVIDIA pledged $1 billion for "super intelligence research," while Microsoft's Satya Nadella has adopted the term too.
This marks a major change: Silicon Valley is now working more closely with federal policies during Trump's second term after a much more contentious relationship during his first term.