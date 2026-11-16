Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to meet
For the first time ever, leaders from the US China, and Russia (Presidents Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin) are meeting in person on November 19 in Shenzhen.
This historic get-together happens on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit on Wednesday and Thursday and could set the stage for some big conversations between these global heavyweights.
The exact topics are still under wraps.
Trump seeks nuclear and Iran talks
US officials say President Trump wants to talk about cutting nuclear weapons and dealing with Iran.
Ukraine is not expected to be discussed: China's President Xi sees that as an issue for Europe to handle.
China is also making it clear: before any real nuclear talks happen, it expects big cuts from both the US and Russia's arsenals first.