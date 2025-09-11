King Charles is doing 'great,' reveals Harry after reunion meeting

Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, recently met his father, King Charles III , at Clarence House in London for a "private tea." This was their first meeting in over a year amid ongoing family tensions. According to Page Six, the pair chatted for nearly an hour, significantly longer than their previous 30-minute conversation in February 2024, when Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis. The 76-year-old was doing "great," revealed his younger son to the press after this meeting.

Recent engagements Harry's UK visit and Charles's Scotland holiday Before meeting his father, Harry had attended several events in the UK. He was present at the 2025 WellChild Awards and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death. He also visited Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Charles returned from his holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London before heading to Clarence House.

Family feud Ongoing family tensions since 2020 The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his father and brother, Prince William, since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. The couple revealed details about the royal family in interviews after moving to Montecito, California. Harry's memoir Spare also contained revelations about his feud with Charles and William. However, recent reports suggest that Harry is trying to mend ties with the royals.