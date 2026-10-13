Prince William plays cricket outside Buckingham Palace promoting Earthshot Prize
Prince William swapped royal duties for cricket gear on Tuesday, turning the area outside Buckingham Palace into a pop-up pitch.
He teamed up with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara, and England skipper Joe Root for a friendly match: all to spotlight his Earthshot Prize and get people talking about climate action.
The game also gave a nod to India hosting the next Earthshot Prize ceremony.
Prince William praised for batting
William's batting got some genuine props from former India captain Sourav Ganguly and England skipper Joe Root, while Lara said that his bowling still needs work.
The whole event felt relaxed and welcoming. William chatted with fans, posed for selfies, and showed off some sportsmanship.
At its core, the Earthshot Prize is about finding creative solutions to environmental problems; this year's ceremony in India highlights how global teamwork matters more than ever.