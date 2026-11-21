Purana Qila hosts 1st-ever SCO Civilisational Dialogue with regional ministers
Purana Qila just hosted its first-ever SCO Civilisational Dialogue, bringing together cultural ministers from across the region.
Pakistan's Minister, Dr Musaddiq Masood Malik, called the fort a true reflection of India's rich heritage (thanks to its history with both Humayun and Sher Shah Suri) and a reminder of how cultures blend over time.
Gajendra Shekhawat calls dialogue cultural conversation
India's culture minister, Gajendra Shekhawat, described the event as "tehzeeb ki guftagu" (a conversation on culture), aiming to use shared heritage to build stronger ties between countries like Azerbaijan, Nepal, and Tajikistan.
With no media present and a focus on real cultural exchange, the gathering turned Purana Qila into more than just an old fort: it became a symbol for regional unity and collaboration.