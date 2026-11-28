Putin asks Kerala student in Moscow if AI harms thinking
At the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Kerala student Raul John Aju if using AI in classrooms could hurt students' ability to think for themselves.
Raul replied that AI should help boost human thinking (not replace it) and shared how tools like pictures, videos, and games can make learning more fun and personal.
Kerala student points to AI personalization
Raul pointed out that AI can give students a more tailored learning experience, especially in big classes where teachers can't always focus on everyone.
His thoughtful response showed how young people are actively shaping conversations about technology and education with world leaders.