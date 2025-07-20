Russia may ban WhatsApp, Telegram, and other foreign apps

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a crackdown on foreign messaging apps and software. The move, which targets platforms from "unfriendly countries," is part of a larger strategy to reduce Russia's dependence on Western technology. Ukraine 's Foreign Intelligence Service reported the development on July 20, with the Kremlin publishing the directive earlier this week.

App ban WhatsApp expected to be banned Ukraine's intelligence service has flagged WhatsApp as a potential target for the ban. The Meta-owned messaging app is one of the few services from the company still operational in Russia. Meta, which also owns Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, was declared an "extremist organization" by Russian authorities in 2022. While other platforms have been blocked since then, WhatsApp remains unaffected for now.

App uncertainty What will happen to Telegram? The fate of Telegram, a messaging app with Russian roots, is also unclear. Ukrainian intelligence says it doesn't know what will happen to the app, which has close ties to Russian users. Despite claims of independence from the Russian government or security services, several investigative reports have raised concerns about possible links. Meanwhile, Russia has launched Max as its state-backed alternative to WhatsApp.

New platform Max is now mandatory for Russian officials Developed by VK, the company behind Vkontakte, Max is now mandatory for all Russian officials. The app reportedly has full access to users' microphones, camera, contacts, files, and location data. This information is then sent to servers associated with VK, which is largely controlled by the Russian government.