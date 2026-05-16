Putin to visit China days after Trump's trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on May 19 and 20. The visit comes just days after United States President Donald Trump 's trip to China. The Kremlin confirmed that during his stay, Putin will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and discuss how to "further strengthen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" between their countries. A joint declaration is expected to be signed at the end of these talks.

Bilateral discussions Putin to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang Putin's agenda also includes a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The two leaders are expected to discuss economic and trade cooperation between their countries. This visit comes after Trump's talks with Xi, which included discussions on Taiwan, trade ties, and the Iran conflict. Notably, Taiwan was a sensitive issue during Trump's meetings with Xi, who warned that mishandling it could lead to conflict between Washington and Beijing.

Ongoing partnership Economic ties between Russia and China China has maintained close ties with Russia since Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022. While Beijing has called for peace talks, it has not condemned Russia's actions and continues to consider itself neutral. China is a key economic partner for Russia, especially after Western sanctions isolated Moscow from global markets. Beijing remains one of the biggest buyers of Russian fossil fuels, helping sustain Russia's economy amid sanctions pressure.

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