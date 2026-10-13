Qantas Perth to Rome flight removed from service after bedbugs
World
A Qantas flight from Perth landed in Rome only to be taken out of service after bedbugs were found in the economy section, definitely not what anyone wants on a long-haul trip.
The October 10 return flight was canceled, leaving passengers with unexpected travel changes.
Qantas apologizes, offers accommodation and rebooks
Qantas quickly apologized, gave affected travelers accommodation, and were rebooked on alternative flights within 48 hours of their original departure.
The airline says it sticks to strict cleaning routines, but as parasitologist Prof. Michelle Power points out, bedbugs can hitch rides in luggage and can be tough to get rid of.
As she puts it: bedbugs are very difficult to get rid of.