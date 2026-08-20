The real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK return

The couple also want their kids to form relationships with their family in the UK.

Another insider told the outlet, "They have so many friends and family in the UK whom they remain so close to."

The Sussexes are close to Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who have three children.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be living in a royal residence and will continue to be non-working royals.