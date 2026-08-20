The real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK return
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to relocate to the UK for an extended period. Their children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5), will start school in the UK this September. A source told Page Six, "I know that (King) Charles is a big reason for their return." For the unversed, Charles has been undergoing treatment for his cancer.
Details
'They have so many friends and family in the UK'
The couple also want their kids to form relationships with their family in the UK.
Another insider told the outlet, "They have so many friends and family in the UK whom they remain so close to."
The Sussexes are close to Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who have three children.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be living in a royal residence and will continue to be non-working royals.
Family dynamics
Harry and Markle's relationship with the royal family
Harry and Markle's relationship with the royal family has been strained since they announced their decision to step down from official duties and move to the US in March 2020.
They have openly criticized the royal family and monarchy in various media interviews, a Netflix documentary series, and Harry's memoir Spare.
Career moves
Media ventures in the US
Since moving to the US, Harry and Markle have embarked on several media ventures from their home near Hollywood.
They signed multi-million-dollar deals with Spotify for a podcast series and Netflix for programming, including a lifestyle show hosted by Markle.
However, these projects yielded mixed results. While Harry's tell-all book was a bestseller, their podcast deal ended, and Markle's Netflix show was not renewed for a third season.