US, Iran resume talks with mediators on ending 7-month-long war
What's the story
The United States and Iran have resumed talks with mediators to end a seven-month-long conflict, Reuters cited officials from both countries as saying. The war started in late February after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to widespread devastation and global economic disruption. Both countries had previously agreed to ceasefires in April and June, but those agreements quickly fell apart.
Ceasefire proposal
Iran's 7-day ceasefire proposal
Iran has proposed a seven-day ceasefire plan, which was presented last week during the United Nations General Assembly.
The proposal includes an end to hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting sanctions on Iranian oil, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
It also calls for resuming talks on Iran's nuclear program and addressing concerns over highly enriched uranium.
Rejection and hope
US rejects Iran's proposal
US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal, citing the country's economic pressure. However, he has hinted at further negotiations this week.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they are waiting for a definitive response from Washington on their ceasefire proposals and conditions for reopening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Conditions outlined
Araqchi's statement on Strait of Hormuz reopening
Araghchi emphasized that any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on meeting their conditions.
On Sunday, he was quoted as saying, "Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met."
He added that only a negotiated solution could resolve the conflict.