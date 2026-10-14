Report: Houthis attempt 1,200-mile missiles reaching Saudi Arabia and Israel
World
The Houthis are now attempting to produce medium-range ballistic missiles using parts from a Chinese supplier, according to a new report.
These missiles are based on Iran's Kheibar Shekan design and could travel up to 1931km, putting places like Saudi Arabia and Israel within reach.
This marks a big step in the group's ability to make sophisticated weapons on its own.
Houthis source Chinese parts, oil concerns
Despite a U.N. arms embargo, the Houthis have managed to source key missile components from Chinese companies, showing just how far their international supplier network has grown.
With these new capabilities, there's growing concern about more attacks in the region and how this could affect global oil prices if tensions keep rising.