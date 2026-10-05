Reported Hormuz closure forces Qatar LNG cuts, 39m tons shortfall

Big changes are hitting the global LNG scene after Qatar had to slash its exports.

Things got worse when Iran reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz back in March, forcing Qatar to declare force majeure and say it could not fulfill its contracts, resulting in 536 fewer cargoes than in the same period last year.

This has led to a shortfall of 39m tons, equal to 9% of last year's global supply, and pushed Asian prices up by 140% compared to before the war.