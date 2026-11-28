Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Todd Young, rethink President Trump's tariffs
After some tough election results, a few Republican lawmakers are rethinking the tariffs put in place by President Trump, especially since these duties on China, the European Union, and Canada have made everyday goods pricier for Americans.
Sen. Todd Young says it's time for a bipartisan review to make tariffs more predictable and easier on consumers.
Bipartisan talks target Canada tariff tweaks
Republican and Democratic leaders are now talking about tweaking tariffs, starting with those affecting Canada.
Sen. Ron Wyden sees this as a real chance for progress, but getting enough support to override a presidential veto won't be easy.
Still, the fact that both sides are even considering changes marks a shift and could shape how the US handles trade in the future.