Rock avalanche likely triggered Budhi Gandaki flash flood in Nepal
World
Nepal's Budhi Gandaki Valley was hit by a sudden, destructive flash flood on October 11, likely set off by a massive rock avalanche.
The avalanche blocked the river with tons of debris, possibly even glacial ice, causing five people to go missing and major damage to homes, bridges, and hydropower infrastructure.
Chamar Massif avalanche equaled 5.1 magnitude
Experts say the avalanche started from the steep southern slopes of the Chamar Massif, with satellite images and seismic data showing it was as powerful as a 5.1 earthquake.
The debris traveled nearly five kilometers before forming a natural dam that later burst, sending water and mud downstream.
Investigations are ongoing, and scientists warn more natural dam failures could raise flood risks in the coming days.