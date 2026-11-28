Russia adds Perm, President Putin says 5 more nuclear submarines
Russia just rolled out its latest nuclear-powered submarine, Perm, officially adding it to the navy in a ceremony attended by President Putin.
Alongside this reveal, Putin shared that five more nuclear submarines (including three Yasen-M-class ones) are on the way by 2030.
It's all part of Russia's push to boost its underwater strength and keep its defenses sharp.
Perm described as cruise missile platform
Putin emphasized that these new submarines aren't just for show: they're built for global reach and can carry a range of cruise missiles.
The Perm and its future siblings are designed to stay hidden underwater and act as a backup if Russia ever faces an attack, making them a key part of the country's defense strategy.
With these upgrades, Russia is doubling down on keeping its navy modern and ready for anything.