Russia and Ukraine agree POW exchange in US mediated talks
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a big prisoner-of-war exchange after meeting in Abu Dhabi with help from the US.
The talks, led by Russian and Ukrainian officials with Jared Kushner taking part in the U.S.-mediated talks, focused on humanitarian issues.
Kushner shared that final details are coming soon.
US pushes talks amid strikes
The negotiations come while both countries face tough times: Russia's economy is struggling, and Ukraine keeps getting hit by attacks.
Despite ongoing missile and drone strikes from both sides, the US is pushing for more dialogue.
More diplomatic visits are planned as efforts continue to find some common ground.