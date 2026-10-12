Russia hits 6 Ukrainian energy sites hours after Trump ceasefire

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham backed the ceasefire, but some, like Estonia's foreign minister, were doubtful it would hold.

Ukraine's grid operator warned of more blackouts in Kharkiv and Donetsk as infrastructure took a hit.

President Zelensky called the attacks "I think it was Putin's answer to President Trump," stressing that US support is key to making any truce stick.

The conflict has dragged on for months, with no real end in sight yet.