Russia open to NATO-style guarantees if Ukraine accepts Russian control
Russia is reported to be open to accepting NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, but there's a major condition: Ukraine would have to accept Russian control over the areas Russia has taken since the war began.
This proposal comes as U.S.-led talks try to end almost five years of fighting.
Guarantees protect Ukraine without NATO membership
The suggested guarantees are based on NATO's Article 4 and Article 5, aiming to protect Ukraine from future attacks, without actually making it a NATO member.
But with Russia holding about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk, any peace deal is complicated.
For now, a ceasefire could freeze things as they are, but finding real agreement remains tough.