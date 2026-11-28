Russia says air defenses shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight
Big news from the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russian officials say their air defenses shot down a staggering 1,246 Ukrainian drones in just one night.
More than 400 of these were reportedly headed for Moscow.
Moscow, Bryansk, Samara report drone incidents
The drone strikes were not just focused on the capital. Moscow's mayor shared that 123 drones were intercepted near the city.
In the Bryansk region, a drone hit a bus and injured nine people, according to local officials.
Meanwhile, the Samara region reported attempted strikes on industrial sites, but thankfully no injuries there.