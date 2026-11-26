Russia says Europe prolongs Ukraine war, US mediates prisoner swap
Russia is blaming Europe for encouraging Ukraine to keep the war going, saying European military support and fresh sanctions are blocking any real chance at peace.
While tensions stay high, both countries are also talking about a major prisoner swap in direct, US-mediated talks.
Finalizing prisoner lists, Europe's role disputed
Negotiations for a big prisoner exchange are underway, with officials finalizing lists after U.S.-brokered talks earlier this month.
There's some progress, but disagreements remain, especially over how much influence Europe should have in future peace deals.