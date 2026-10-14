Russia strike on Kyiv kills at least 2, injures 21
World
Russia launched a major missile and drone strike on Kyiv, killing at least two people and injuring 21.
The attack sparked a huge fire in a high-rise apartment building, with emergency teams as residents were evacuated from the damaged nine-storey building and firefighters worked through thick smoke.
Energy attack, President Zelensky urges US
Over 120 drones and 39 missiles targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving at least 600,000 people without electricity.
President Zelensky urged the US to impose tougher sanctions on Russia and send more air defense systems, saying peace could only be achieved through strength.