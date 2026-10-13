Russian strikes hit Kyiv and Kharkiv killing 4 in Kharkiv
Ukraine was hit by sudden Russian attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv, with no advance warning in Kyiv.
President Zelensky called the strikes "particularly vile," highlighting the damage to civilian areas and sharing that four people lost their lives in Kharkiv when a residential building was destroyed.
President Zelensky stresses ballistic missile intelligence
Zelensky stressed how crucial early intelligence is, saying, "Intelligence on Russian ballistic missile launches helps save lives, and this is one of the most critical issues. This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed - when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles," said by Zelensky on X.
Over 100 weapons have reportedly been used since Monday night.
Meanwhile, President Trump's recent remarks on a ceasefire haven't stopped Russia's attacks.
Zelensky says only real pressure will push Russia toward peace, as these strikes seem aimed at breaking Ukraine's spirit.