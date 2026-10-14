Russian strikes in Ukraine cut power for at least 600,000
World
Overnight, Russian missile and drone attacks hit key energy sites in Kyiv and Kharkiv, leaving at least 600,000 people across Ukraine without electricity.
The strikes killed at least three people and injured 21 others in Kyiv alone, after Donald Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia admits targeting Ukrainian military facilities
Even with talk of a ceasefire, Russia's defense ministry admitted it targeted communications and energy facilities used by Ukraine's military.
Ukraine's air force says it managed to intercept most of the missiles and drones, downing 4 of 39 missiles and 115 of 128 drones, but damage was still done.