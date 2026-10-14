Russian strikes in Ukraine hit US brands Coca-Cola and McDonald's

PepsiCo's facility in Mykolaiv was damaged back in August too.

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, described the scale of the attacks over recent months as unprecedented and said the chamber requested a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner last month to brief them on the situation facing American businesses and the damage caused by recent attacks.

So far, though, the Trump administration hasn't directly condemned the attacks and seems more focused on broader peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sees these strikes as part of Russia's bigger strategy targeting not just Ukraine but sending a message to the US as well.