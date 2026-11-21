Things are heating up in Bangladesh's political scene.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, says activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, allegedly set fire to nearly 200 homes in Kalia, Narail, leaving over 1,000 people without shelter.

He's calling for those behind the attack to be held accountable and has brushed off talk that it's just political payback.