Salahuddin Ahmed skips BIMSTEC security meeting in New Delhi today
World
Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed is skipping the big BIMSTEC security meeting in New Delhi today, with diplomatic friction between Bangladesh and India still running high following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.
Instead, Home Affairs Senior Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury will represent Bangladesh at the talks.
India reviewing Sheikh Hasina extradition request
The main reason for the tension: Bangladesh wants India to extradite Hasina, who fled to India. India says it is still reviewing that request.
Despite all this, the BIMSTEC meeting will go ahead, bringing together seven member states to talk about working together on security and fighting cross-border crime.