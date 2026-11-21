El Nino is making waves this year, and it's not just about weird weather.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the current El Nino may have already caused a 0.3% point bump in price levels, but things usually settle down by January.

If the weather flips to La Nina, though, we could see prices climb even more, up to one percentage point by 2027, with essentials like food and services hit hardest.