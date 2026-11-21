San Francisco Fed: El Nino may lift prices by 2027
El Nino is making waves this year, and it's not just about weird weather.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the current El Nino may have already caused a 0.3% point bump in price levels, but things usually settle down by January.
If the weather flips to La Nina, though, we could see prices climb even more, up to one percentage point by 2027, with essentials like food and services hit hardest.
Farming energy construction face mixed impacts
Industries that depend on the weather (think farming, energy, and construction) are in for a mixed bag.
Warmer winters might help crops grow and make building easier (good news for some), but they're bad news for ski resorts.
Milder temperatures could mean lower heating bills at home. On the flip side, heavier rains might boost hydropower but also bring flooding risks that mess with crops and construction plans.
Recent floods in California and Florida are a reminder to stay prepared for whatever El Nino throws our way.