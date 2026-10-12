Saudi Arabia aims 10 million bpd via East West pipeline
World
Saudi Arabia is set to ramp up its East-West oil pipeline by 40%, aiming for 10 million barrels a day in the next few years.
This move helps them avoid the tense Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil chokepoint.
For now, they could use existing gas pipelines to quickly add 1.2 million barrels a day of extra capacity within seven to eight weeks and keep exports flowing smoothly.
Saudi Aramco eyes Kuwait and Duqm
With Middle East conflicts shaking up oil prices and damaging infrastructure, Saudi Aramco is looking for backup plans, including new export routes with Kuwait and Oman's port of Duqm as a potential pipeline end point.