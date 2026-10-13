Saudi Arabia alerts stopped before Houthi strikes hit Riyadh airport
Saudi Arabia's phone and social media alert system, set up to warn people about threats, stopped sending warnings before a deadly strikes hit Riyadh's airport.
The last alert went out on September 29, as some residents complained about late-night notifications.
Saudi Arabia stopped issuing public warnings, but then a Houthi rebel attacks killed at least 18 and injured more than 300.
Authorities resume warnings amid security concerns
After the attack, authorities quickly started sending out new warnings for Riyadh and nearby cities.
The incident has sparked questions about how prepared Saudi Arabia really is, especially with big international events like an energy conference happening in the capital.
People are now wondering if the country's defenses are strong enough to protect key places from future threats.